Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 129.75 ($1.57), with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.56).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £193.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.52.

Amati AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

