American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $17.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

