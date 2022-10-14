American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 56,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,656. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

