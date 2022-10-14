American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 836,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $90,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.