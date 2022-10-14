American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.94 on Monday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.