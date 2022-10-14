American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 79,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $186.45. 80,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,626. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

