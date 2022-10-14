American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

AWK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,893. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.