Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $279.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $257.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.