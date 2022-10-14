Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NiSource were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource Trading Down 2.9 %

NI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 171,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,103. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

