Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.13. 114,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,303. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

