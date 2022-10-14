Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

DHR stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.85. 78,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. The company has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

