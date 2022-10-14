Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.34. 1,331,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,767,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

