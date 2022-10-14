Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 691 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of ROK traded down $8.50 on Friday, reaching $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.