Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124,631 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,615,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,515. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -436.32%.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

