Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 588.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.80. 45,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.81. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

