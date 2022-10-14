Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $592,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

