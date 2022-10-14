Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $64.91.
