Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,797 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.