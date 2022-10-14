Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.18 $627.63 million $1.72 7.91 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.11 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.03

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ARC Resources and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 86.58%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 18.43% 24.69% 12.49% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources



ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy



Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

