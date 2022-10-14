Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clikia and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 0 1 16 0 2.94

Profitability

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $65.60, suggesting a potential upside of 257.69%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Clikia.

This table compares Clikia and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A AppLovin -3.61% 3.74% 1.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clikia and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A AppLovin $2.79 billion 2.47 $35.45 million ($0.29) -63.24

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Summary

AppLovin beats Clikia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

