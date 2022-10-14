Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. Andersons has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

