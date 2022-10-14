ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $4,020,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $7,279,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

