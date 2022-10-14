ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $4,020,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $7,279,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

