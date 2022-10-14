Antero Midstream Co. (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 9th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

AM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,475. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

