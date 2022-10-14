Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,150.07.

ANFGF traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

