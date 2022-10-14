Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Lowered to €29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

OTCMKTS APEMY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $25.84. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

