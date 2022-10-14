Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Lowered to €29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Aperam Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APEMY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $25.84. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.