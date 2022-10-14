Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $76.51. 337,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

