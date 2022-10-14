Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 710,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.