AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,093. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Corp. develops mobile applications and technology. It operates through IAD Services and Media Play App Development divisions. The company provides IAD services which focuses on development and launching of software platforms and mobile apps for the business and consumer business sectors; and develops and publishes mobile-app products in gaming and entertainment, as well as in-house project development.

