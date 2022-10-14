Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.