Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 56,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.01. 210,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,533. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,339,419. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.