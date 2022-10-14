Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 26,048 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.90. 42,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.79. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

