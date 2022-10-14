Aragon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $63.97 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.14 or 0.27569886 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010768 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
