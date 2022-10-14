Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345,204. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

