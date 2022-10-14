Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Ready Capital comprises about 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RC. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,400. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

