Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,294 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 1,854,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,390,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $255.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

