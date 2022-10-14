Argan (NYSE:AGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Argan Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:AGX opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $460.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
