Argan (NYSE:AGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

NYSE:AGX opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $460.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

