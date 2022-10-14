Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

ATZAF traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 5,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

