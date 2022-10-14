Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Aritzia Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,228. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.66. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

About Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

