Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

