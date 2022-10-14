Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 69.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

