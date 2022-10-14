ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.0053

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $378,303.78 and $33,826.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.56 or 0.27637053 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010791 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.