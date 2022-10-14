Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

