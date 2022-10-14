Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

