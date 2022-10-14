Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 50.2% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 32.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,163,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

