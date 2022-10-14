ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.80.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $230.84 on Friday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.81.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $596.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. Analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.