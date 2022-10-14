Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys 153 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.96. 42,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.