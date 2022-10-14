Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

