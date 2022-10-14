Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.19 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.