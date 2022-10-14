Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,682 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of UDR worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.