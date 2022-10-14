Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,682 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.